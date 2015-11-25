Green Day reveal 2LP American Idiot Black Friday set

Green Day will release a limited edition 2LP vinyl version of American Idiot for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event.

Limited to a run of 5000, the package includes a red and black LP along with a white and black LP and is available exclusively in independent record stores in the US on Black Friday (November 27).

American Idiot was originally released in September 2004 and went on to sell 15 million copies worldwide, producing five platinum-selling singles – American Idiot, Boulevard Of Broken Dreams, Holiday, Wake Me Up When September Ends, and Jesus Of Suburbia. It also inspired a hit stage show which is due to tour the UK next year after a successful run in London.

Heart Like A Hand Grenade, a documentary which tells the story behind the recording of American Idiot, was released in October.

Visit the Record Store Day website for a list of participating shops.