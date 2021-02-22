Green Day release new single Here Comes The Shock alongside punk-rock inspired aerobics video

Making its debut during the National Hockey League’s outdoor games at Lake Tahoe this weekend, Green Day have released a new single titled Here Comes The Shock.

The track, which is the band’s first new music since their 2020 LP Father Of All Motherfuckers, comes with a punk-rock aerobics routine video. And yes, you can dance along.

Created by Hilken Mancini and Punk Rock Aerobics , the video features a fishnet-clad instructor dancing through a selection of punk-rock inspired moves. From the "Whack Jack", to the "Skank", to the "You Be The Star Air Guitar", this two-and-a-half-minute medley of high energy boogieing ties perfectly against Green Day’s riotous sound.

Green Day say it's "time to break a sweat", so crank it up to eleven and get the blood pumping. Listen to the track below: