Graveyard back in the studio for album no.5

Graveyard have confirmed that they’re back in the studio and working on what will be their fifth album.

The Swedish outfit announced their split in September 2016 due to differences within the band. However, guitarist and vocalist Joakim Nilsson, guitarist Jonatan Larocca-Ramm and bassist Truls Morck decided to move forward again at the end of January without drummer Axel Sjoberg. He was replaced by Oskar Bergenheim.

Now their working on their new as-yet-untitled album which will be the follow-up to 2015’s Innocence & Decadence.

The band say in a statement: “It’s great to be back in the studio and laying down the basic tracks has been nothing but sheer joy.

“This time around we’ve got more than enough songs to fill up an album, and as always the really fun and thrilling part will be to see how the recording will treat each song from rehearsals to the finished mix.

“With that said, the obvious goal is to continue our walk down Graveyard’s left-hand album path with yet another album filled with all killers and no fillers.”

They add: “We’re up for a promising start here in the studio and we can’t wait to let all of you be the judge of how you think we did. That’s all for now… back to recording!”

The album is being recorded at Park Studios in Stockholm with producer Chips Kiesbye and engineer Stefan Boman and is expected to be released in late spring/early summer 2018 via Nuclear Blast.

Bluesbreakers: Graveyard