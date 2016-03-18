Grateful Dead tribute album will benefit Aids research

A compilation album which celebrates The Grateful Dead’s music will launch on May 20.

Aaron and Bryce Dessner from The National curated the record over the last four years. It features more than 60 artists and is almost six hours long.

All proceeds from the album, to be issued on 4AD records, will go to the Red Hot Organisation, which helps fight AIDS/HIV and related health issues around the world. More details can be found on the official website.

Contributing artist, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, says of The Grateful Dead: “They’re one of the great, ‘do everything’ bands, take from whatever you want and warp it into something new. I’m sure that some of the space rock and psyche DNA of the band has seeped into what we do.”

A one-off Day of the Dead live performance featuring several of the album’s contributing artists, including Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry and Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen, will also take place at Wisconsin’s Eaux Claires Festival from August 12-13.

This week it was announced that a 12-CD box set of The Grateful Dead’s previously unreleased shows from 1978 will be issued in May.

A Grateful Dead Tribute Day Of The Dead tracklist

Thunder (Vol.1)

Touch of Grey - The War On Drugs

Sugar - Phosphorescent, Jenny Lewis & Friends

Candyman - Jim James & Friends

Cassidy - Moses Sumner, Jenny Lewis & Friends

Black Muddy River - Bruce Hornsby and DeYarmond Edison

Loser - Ed Droste, Binki Shapiro & Friends

Peggy-O - The National

Box of Rain - Kurt Vile and the Violators (featuring J Mascis)

Rubin and Cherise - Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Friends

To Lay Me Down - Perfume Genius, Sharon Van Etten & Friends

New Speedway Boogie - Courtney Barnett

Friends of the Devil - Mumford & Sons

Uncle John’s Band - Lucius

Me and My Uncle - The Lone Bellow & Friends

Mountains of the Moon - Lee Ranaldo, Lisa Hannigan & Friends

Black Peter - Anohni and yMusic

Garcia Counterpoint - Bryce Dessner

Terrapin Station (Suite) - Daniel Rossen, Christopher Bear and The National (featuring Josh Kaufman, Conrad Doucette, So Percussion and Brooklyn Youth Chorus)

Attics of My Life - Angel Olsen

St. Stephen (live) - Wilco with Bob Weir

Lightning (Vol.2)

If I Had the World to Give - Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy

Standing on the Moon - Phosphorescent & Friends

Cumberland Blues - Charles Bradley and Menahan Street Band

Ship of Fools - Tallest Man on Earth & Friends

Bird Song - Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Friends

Morning Dew - The National

Truckin’ - Marijuana Deathsquads

Dark Star - Cass McCombs, Joe Russo & Friends

Nightfall of Diamonds - Nightfall of Diamonds

Transitive Refraction Axis for John Oswald - Tim Hecker

Going Down The Road Feelin’ Bad - Lucinda Williams & Friends

Playing in the Band - Tunde Adebimpe, Lee Ranaldo & Friends

Stella Blue - Local Natives

Eyes of the World - Tal National

Help on the Way - Bela Fleck

Franklin’s Tower - Orchestra Baobab

Till the Morning Comes - Luluc with Xylouris White

Ripple - The Walkmen

Brokedown Palace - Richard Reed Parry with Caroline Shaw and Little Scream (featuring Garth Hudson)

Sunshine (Vol.3)