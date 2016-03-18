Grateful Dead tribute album will benefit Aids research

A compilation album which celebrates The Grateful Dead’s music will launch on May 20.
Aaron and Bryce Dessner from The National curated the record over the last four years. It features more than 60 artists and is almost six hours long.
All proceeds from the album, to be issued on 4AD records, will go to the Red Hot Organisation, which helps fight AIDS/HIV and related health issues around the world. More details can be found on the official website.
Contributing artist, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, says of The Grateful Dead: “They’re one of the great, ‘do everything’ bands, take from whatever you want and warp it into something new. I’m sure that some of the space rock and psyche DNA of the band has seeped into what we do.”
A one-off Day of the Dead live performance featuring several of the album’s contributing artists, including Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry and Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen, will also take place at Wisconsin’s Eaux Claires Festival from August 12-13.
This week it was announced that a 12-CD box set of The Grateful Dead’s previously unreleased shows from 1978 will be issued in May.
A Grateful Dead Tribute Day Of The Dead tracklist
Thunder (Vol.1)
- Touch of Grey - The War On Drugs
- Sugar - Phosphorescent, Jenny Lewis & Friends
- Candyman - Jim James & Friends
- Cassidy - Moses Sumner, Jenny Lewis & Friends
- Black Muddy River - Bruce Hornsby and DeYarmond Edison
- Loser - Ed Droste, Binki Shapiro & Friends
- Peggy-O - The National
- Box of Rain - Kurt Vile and the Violators (featuring J Mascis)
- Rubin and Cherise - Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Friends
- To Lay Me Down - Perfume Genius, Sharon Van Etten & Friends
- New Speedway Boogie - Courtney Barnett
- Friends of the Devil - Mumford & Sons
- Uncle John’s Band - Lucius
- Me and My Uncle - The Lone Bellow & Friends
- Mountains of the Moon - Lee Ranaldo, Lisa Hannigan & Friends
- Black Peter - Anohni and yMusic
- Garcia Counterpoint - Bryce Dessner
- Terrapin Station (Suite) - Daniel Rossen, Christopher Bear and The National (featuring Josh Kaufman, Conrad Doucette, So Percussion and Brooklyn Youth Chorus)
- Attics of My Life - Angel Olsen
- St. Stephen (live) - Wilco with Bob Weir
Lightning (Vol.2)
- If I Had the World to Give - Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy
- Standing on the Moon - Phosphorescent & Friends
- Cumberland Blues - Charles Bradley and Menahan Street Band
- Ship of Fools - Tallest Man on Earth & Friends
- Bird Song - Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Friends
- Morning Dew - The National
- Truckin’ - Marijuana Deathsquads
- Dark Star - Cass McCombs, Joe Russo & Friends
- Nightfall of Diamonds - Nightfall of Diamonds
- Transitive Refraction Axis for John Oswald - Tim Hecker
- Going Down The Road Feelin’ Bad - Lucinda Williams & Friends
- Playing in the Band - Tunde Adebimpe, Lee Ranaldo & Friends
- Stella Blue - Local Natives
- Eyes of the World - Tal National
- Help on the Way - Bela Fleck
- Franklin’s Tower - Orchestra Baobab
- Till the Morning Comes - Luluc with Xylouris White
- Ripple - The Walkmen
- Brokedown Palace - Richard Reed Parry with Caroline Shaw and Little Scream (featuring Garth Hudson)
Sunshine (Vol.3)
- Here Comes Sunshine - Real Estate
- Shakedown Street - Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- Brown-Eyed Woman - Hiss Golden Messenger
- Jack-A-Roe - This Is The Kit
- High Time - Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear
- Dire Wolf - The Lone Bellow & Friends
- Althea - Winston Marshall, Kodiak Blue and Shura
- Clementine Jam - Orchestra Baobab
- China Cat Sunflower - I Know You Rider - Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
- Easy Wind - Bill Callahan
- Wharf Rat - Ira Kaplan & Friends
- Estimated Prophet - The Rileys
- Drums -> Space - Man Forever, So Percussion and Oneida
- Cream Puff War - Fucked Up
- Dark Star - The Flaming Lips
- What’s Become of the Baby - s t a r g a z e
- King Solomon’s Marbles - Vijay Iyer
- Rosemary - Mina Tindle & Friends
- And We Bid You Goodnight - Sam Amidon
- I Know You Rider (live) - The National with Bob Weir