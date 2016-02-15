Grand Magus detail Sword Songs

Grand Magus have confirmed their eighth album will be released in May.

Sword Songs is issued on May 13 via Nuclear Blast and features cover artwork created by artist Anthony Roberts. It can be viewed below, along with the album tracklist.

The album is the follow-up to the Swedish band’s 2014 effort Triumph And Power.

Frontman Janne ‘JB’ Christoffersson says: “We put all of our sweat, blood and tears into this new album and I think that you can hear that.

“For me, Sword Songs is the best Grand Magus album ever. The new songs are faster and more aggressive than on Triumph And Power - and we have also included some more extreme and harder stuff. I’m convinced that there are some future classics on the disc.”

The CD digipak version of the album includes a cover of Deep Purple’s Stormbringer. The LP version is available to pre-order now.

GRAND MAGUS SWORD SONGS TRACKLIST