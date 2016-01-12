Graham Bonnet Band stream My Kingdom Come

The Graham Bonnet Band have made the title track from their My Kingdom Come EP available to stream.

The group, led by the former Rainbow, Alcatrazz and Impellitteri frontman, will embark on a 16-date UK tour supported by Evyltyde – including a homecoming show in Skegness on February 3.

They recently announced that their tour will be filmed by Canadian music website The Metal Voice for a documentary named All Day and Night Long.

Bonnet is also releasing an autobiography and full-length album with the band in 2016.