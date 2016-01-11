Bonnet Band's UK tour to be filmed for documentary

The Graham Bonnet Band’s upcoming UK tour will be the subject of a documentary.

Bonnet and co will be filmed by Canadian music website The Metal Voice for the film, to be titled All Day And Night Long. Filming will start at the NAMM convention in Southern California at the end of January and continue on the band’s run of UK shows, which starts in Swindon on January 30.

The Metal Voice producer Jimmy Kay says: “We are very excited to work with legendary singer Graham Bonnet and his team. The video will be a first-person account, including the fanatic fans, the encounters, the interactions, the hotels, the behind the scenes and the joy of playing live.”

Bonnet will release a new album this year, with an authorised biography also due in 2016.