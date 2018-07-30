Graham Bonnet Band launch video for Livin’ In Suspicion

The Graham Bonnet Band have released a video for their new single Livin’ In Suspicion.
The Russ Ballard-penned song features on the new album Meanwhile, Back In The Garage, which was released earlier this month via Frontiers Music.
Bonnet says: “Russ has been a friend for many years and written songs for me in the past, as well as big hits for bands like Kiss, America and Santana.
"This time I really feel that almost by chance we have something that can be seen as another Since You Been Gone type of song, in that it is very memorable and people can instantly relate to it.”
Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s The Book, Bonnet adds: “People are saying this is the best record I have made, either for many years, or even ever. The feedback just keeps getting better and better. I think this record will have a long life!”
The Graham Bonnet Band will head out on the road across the UK and Ireland throughout August. Find a list of dates below.
The Graham Bonnet Band 2018 tour dates
Aug 08: Glasgow G2
Aug 09: Aberdeen The Assembley
Aug 10: Edinburgh Bannerman’s
Aug 11: Louth Town Hall
Aug 12: Newcastle Trillians
Aug 14: Manchester Rebellion
Aug 15: Hull O’Rileys
Aug 16: Stoke Eleven
Aug 17: Belfast Limelight
Aug 18: Dublin Button Factory
Aug 19: Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre
Aug 21: Bilston Robin 2
Aug 22: London Underworld
Aug 23: Blackpool Waterloo Music Bar
Aug 24: Buckley Tivoli
Aug 25: Newark Stonedeaf Festival
The Graham Bonnet Band - Meanwhile, Back In The Garage
The Graham Bonnet Band - Meanwhile, Back In The Garage

The Graham Bonnet Band's first album since 2016's The Book features 13 new tracks - including the brand new single Livin' In Suspicion.