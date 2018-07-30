Graham Bonnet Band launch video for Livin’ In Suspicion

The Graham Bonnet Band have released a video for their new single Livin’ In Suspicion.

The Russ Ballard-penned song features on the new album Meanwhile, Back In The Garage, which was released earlier this month via Frontiers Music.

Bonnet says: “Russ has been a friend for many years and written songs for me in the past, as well as big hits for bands like Kiss, America and Santana.

"This time I really feel that almost by chance we have something that can be seen as another Since You Been Gone type of song, in that it is very memorable and people can instantly relate to it.”

Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s The Book, Bonnet adds: “People are saying this is the best record I have made, either for many years, or even ever. The feedback just keeps getting better and better. I think this record will have a long life!”

The Graham Bonnet Band will head out on the road across the UK and Ireland throughout August. Find a list of dates below.

The Graham Bonnet Band 2018 tour dates

Aug 08: Glasgow G2

Aug 09: Aberdeen The Assembley

Aug 10: Edinburgh Bannerman’s

Aug 11: Louth Town Hall

Aug 12: Newcastle Trillians

Aug 14: Manchester Rebellion

Aug 15: Hull O’Rileys

Aug 16: Stoke Eleven

Aug 17: Belfast Limelight

Aug 18: Dublin Button Factory

Aug 19: Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre

Aug 21: Bilston Robin 2

Aug 22: London Underworld

Aug 23: Blackpool Waterloo Music Bar

Aug 24: Buckley Tivoli

Aug 25: Newark Stonedeaf Festival