Gotthard drop C'est La Vie promo

Swiss rockers Gotthard have released a promo for the track C'est La Vie.
It’s lifted from their 14th album Bang! which launched earlier this year via G Records
Drummer Hena Habegger previously said the album stood up against anything they’ve done before – and revealed its musical style was similar to 2005 release Lipservice.
He said: “You can’t really compare different albums, but if one record comes closest in sound, it is probably Lipservice, except there’s more of a playful feel to Bang! The arrangements spring one or two surprises.”
The band are about to embark on a tour of mainland Europe and will head to South America for seven dates in December.
Bang! tracklist
- Let Me In Katie 2. BANG! 3. Get Up ‘N’ Move On 4. Feel What I Feel 5. C’est La Vie 6. Jump The Gun 7. Spread Your Wings 8. I Won’t Look Down 9. My Belief 10. Maybe (Duet Version) 11. Red On A Sleeve 12. What You Get 13. Mr. Ticket Man 14. Thank You