Gotthard drop C'est La Vie promo

View track lifted from band’s 14th album Bang!

Swiss rockers Gotthard have released a promo for the track C'est La Vie.

It’s lifted from their 14th album Bang! which launched earlier this year via G Records

Drummer Hena Habegger previously said the album stood up against anything they’ve done before – and revealed its musical style was similar to 2005 release Lipservice.

He said: “You can’t really compare different albums, but if one record comes closest in sound, it is probably Lipservice, except there’s more of a playful feel to Bang! The arrangements spring one or two surprises.”

The band are about to embark on a tour of mainland Europe and will head to South America for seven dates in December.

Bang! tracklist

  1. Let Me In Katie 2. BANG! 3. Get Up ‘N’ Move On 4. Feel What I Feel 5. C’est La Vie 6. Jump The Gun 7. Spread Your Wings 8. I Won’t Look Down 9. My Belief 10. Maybe (Duet Version) 11. Red On A Sleeve 12. What You Get 13. Mr. Ticket Man 14. Thank You