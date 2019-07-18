Google suspend ticket reseller Viagogo from advertising

Google have suspended Viagogo from advertising after the search engine giant found the secondary ticket reseller had breached their “strict policies.”

The move means that Viagogo’s adverts will no longer appear in paid-for search results, with the news coming after the UK’s Competition And Market Authority recently announced their intentions to try and find Viagogo in contempt of court for allegedly not doing enough to change their business practices.

A Google spokesperson said: “When people use our platform for help in purchasing tickets, we want to make sure that they have an experience they can trust. This is why we have strict policies and take necessary action when we find an advertiser in breach.”

In response, Viagogo said: “We were extremely surprised to learn of Google’s concerns today. We are confident that there has been no breach of Google’s policies and look forward to working with them to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Last year, the UK regulator began legal action against Viagogo over concerns that the company were breaking consumer protection law. As a result, the High Court ordered Viagogo to “overhaul the way it does business.”