Good Charlotte premiere video for new track Shadowboxer

Good Charlotte - Generation RX
1. Generation Rx
2. Self Help
3. Shadowboxer
4. Actual Pain
5. Prayers
6. Cold Song
7. Leech (feat. Sam Carter)
8. Better Demons
9. California (The Way I Say I Love You)
Good Charlotte have released a video for their new single Shadowboxer.
It’s the latest song from their upcoming album Generation RX, which is set to arrive on September 14 via the band’s MDDN label and BMG.
Good Charlotte launched a promo for lead single Actual Pain back in May.
The video was directed by Jake Stark, with the Shadowboxer promo described as “a solitary look at what appears to be everyday people confronting the pain and struggle that’s reflected back at them as they look at themselves in the mirror.
“Such pain is often not visible to others as the stigma of mental health issues forces many people to suffer in silence.”
It’s also been announced that Good Charlotte have teamed up with LA streetwear brand Chinatown Market for a range of limited edition merchandise.
Good Charlotte will head out on tour across Europe in early 2019.
Good Charlotte 2019 tour dates
Feb 01: Zürich X-Tra, Switzerland
Feb 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Feb 04: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Feb 07: Brussels AB, Belgium
Feb 08: Paris Zenith, France
Feb 09: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Feb 11: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Feb 13: Berlin Columbiahale, Germany
Feb 15: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Feb 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK