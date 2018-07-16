Good Charlotte premiere video for new track Shadowboxer

Good Charlotte - Generation RX 1. Generation Rx

2. Self Help

3. Shadowboxer

4. Actual Pain

5. Prayers

6. Cold Song

7. Leech (feat. Sam Carter)

8. Better Demons

9. California (The Way I Say I Love You)

Good Charlotte have released a video for their new single Shadowboxer.

It’s the latest song from their upcoming album Generation RX, which is set to arrive on September 14 via the band’s MDDN label and BMG.

Good Charlotte launched a promo for lead single Actual Pain back in May.

The video was directed by Jake Stark, with the Shadowboxer promo described as “a solitary look at what appears to be everyday people confronting the pain and struggle that’s reflected back at them as they look at themselves in the mirror.

“Such pain is often not visible to others as the stigma of mental health issues forces many people to suffer in silence.”

It’s also been announced that Good Charlotte have teamed up with LA streetwear brand Chinatown Market for a range of limited edition merchandise.

Good Charlotte will head out on tour across Europe in early 2019.

Good Charlotte - Generation RX

Good Charlotte's eagerly anticipated seventh studio album Generation RX is set for release in September and features the lead singles Actual Pain and Shadowboxer.View Deal

Good Charlotte 2019 tour dates

Feb 01: Zürich X-Tra, Switzerland

Feb 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 04: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 07: Brussels AB, Belgium

Feb 08: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 09: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 11: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 13: Berlin Columbiahale, Germany

Feb 15: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK