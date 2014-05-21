Good Charlotte brothers back with new project

Good Charlotte siblings Joel and Benji Madden have formed a new band.

The duo have named the new project The Madden Brothers and will release debut album Greetings From California in October.

A single, We Are Done, is due out next month and is described by the band as “a soulful, 60s-inspired tune.”

Benji Madden says: “The idea was to not hide behind a band name or a genre, but rather to write some songs, and find someone to record them and help us deliver the truest picture of who we are musically.”

The album is split into two sides, the first produced by their long-time collaborator Eric Valentine, who also produced Good Charlotte’s The Young and the Hopeless and 2004’s The Chronicles of Life and Death. It features We Are Done, which Benji says is an anthem about standing up for yourself. “It’s for anyone who’s feeling unappreciated or abused, or is suffering in any way,” he says. “We want to inspire people to speak up.”

Side two is produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Joe Chiccarelli and features a song called California Rain – written by the brothers after a meeting with friend Pharrell Williams.

Joel says: “’We went to see him in Miami and Benji brought an acoustic guitar. We wrote the song together that night. It felt like a repeat of us leaving home at 18 for California with just an acoustic guitar. All these years later, it all comes down to an acoustic guitar.”