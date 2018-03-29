Goo Goo Dolls announce UK and European tour

Goo Goo Dolls have announced that they play shows in the UK and Europe this summer.

Vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac have lined up a total of 18 dates, which will kick off at the Mares Vivas Festival in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, on July 20 and wrap up with a set at the Vienna Arena, Austria, on August 14.

The duo’s most recent release was the You Should Be Happy EP, which included the tracks Use Me and the Alex Aldi mix of Boxes.

Tickets are now on sale. Find a list of the band’s upcoming shows below.

Goo Goo Dolls 2018 European tour dates

Jul 20: Vila Nova de Gaia Mares Vivas Festival, Portugal

Jul 21: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jul 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Jul 24: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jul 25: Manchester Ritz, UK

Jul 26: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jul 28: Tienen Suikerrock Festival, Belgium

Jul 29: Amsterdam Welkweg, Netherlands

Jul 31: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Aug 01: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Aug 02: Kostrzyn nad Orda Poland Rock, Poland

Aug 04: Liepaja Summer Sound Festival, Latvia

Aug 07: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway

Aug 08: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 10: Gävle Furuviksparken, Sweden

Aug 12: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Aug 13: Budapest Sziget Festival, Hungary

Aug 14: Vienna Arena, Austria