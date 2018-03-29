Goo Goo Dolls announce UK and European tour

Goo Goo Dolls have announced that they play shows in the UK and Europe this summer.
Vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac have lined up a total of 18 dates, which will kick off at the Mares Vivas Festival in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, on July 20 and wrap up with a set at the Vienna Arena, Austria, on August 14.
The duo’s most recent release was the You Should Be Happy EP, which included the tracks Use Me and the Alex Aldi mix of Boxes.
Tickets are now on sale. Find a list of the band’s upcoming shows below.
Goo Goo Dolls 2018 European tour dates
Jul 20: Vila Nova de Gaia Mares Vivas Festival, Portugal
Jul 21: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jul 22: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Jul 24: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Jul 25: Manchester Ritz, UK
Jul 26: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Jul 28: Tienen Suikerrock Festival, Belgium
Jul 29: Amsterdam Welkweg, Netherlands
Jul 31: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Aug 01: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany
Aug 02: Kostrzyn nad Orda Poland Rock, Poland
Aug 04: Liepaja Summer Sound Festival, Latvia
Aug 07: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway
Aug 08: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden
Aug 10: Gävle Furuviksparken, Sweden
Aug 12: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Aug 13: Budapest Sziget Festival, Hungary
Aug 14: Vienna Arena, Austria