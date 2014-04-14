Gong confirm latest lineup and album

Gong have confirmed Knifeworld's Kavus Torabi among the band's latest lineup – he'll appear on upcoming album I See You, set for launch on September 1.

Torabi joins Daevid Allen, guitarist Fabio Golfetti, Hornsman Ian East, Dave Sturt and Orlando Allen.

No details have been revealed for what will be the 12th studio release by Gong under Allen – but the band launch an extensive European tour in October, including the following UK dates:

Oct 20: Norwich Arts Centre

Oct 21: Brighton Concorde 2

Oct 22: Leamington Spa Assembly

Oct 23: Leicester The Musician

Oct 24: Bristol The Fleece

Oct 25: Crewe The Box

Oct 26: York Fibbers

Oct 28: Aberdeen Cafe Drummond

Oct 29: Glasgow Arches

Oct 31: Dublin Whelans

Nov 01: Liverpool 02 Academy 2

Nov 02: Manchester Academy 3

Nov 03: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Nov 04: Bilston Robin 2

Nov 05: London The Dome