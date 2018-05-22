Goldfrapp team up with Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan for stunning new single Ocean

Goldfrapp have teamed up with Depeche Mode vocalist Dave Gahan for a reworking of the track Ocean.

The original version appeared on Goldfrapp’s 2017 album Silver Eye, with the new single featuring on the deluxe edition of the record, which is set to arrive on July 6 via Mute.

Goldfrapp say: “Working with Dave Gahan on the new version of Ocean has been a real honour for us as a band. We’re thrilled to finally share this collaboration with the world.”

The deluxe edition of Silver Eye will come with a bonus disc featuring remixes and alternate versions of album tracks, including a previously unreleased remix of Anymore from the band’s Will Gregory.

Goldfrapp have several summer shows lined up, including a performance with The Cure at London’s Hyde Park on July 7.

Goldfrapp - Silver Eye Deluxe Edition tracklist

CD1

1. Anymore

2. Systemagic

3. Tigerman

4. Become The One

5. Faux Suede Drifter

6. Zodiac Black

7. Beast That Never Was

8. Everything Is Never Enough

9. Moon In Your Mouth

10. Ocean

CD2

1. Ocean (ft. Dave Gahan)

2. Anymore (Will Gregory’s Don’t Stop Now Remix)

3. Everything Is Never Enough (Video Mix)

4. Anymore (Joe Goddard Remix)

5. Systemagic (Ralphi Rosario Lunar Eclipse Mix)

6. Anymore (Whatever/Whatever Remix by Justin Strauss & Bryan Mette)

7. Everything Is Never Enough (Chris Liebing Burn Slow Remix)

8. Anymore (Ralphi Rosario Remix)

Goldfrapp 2018 tour dates

Jul 01: Glasgow Fiesta x Fold Festival, UK

Jul 07: London BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 13: Brussels Cactus Festival, Belgium

Jul 19: Bromyard Nozstcock Festival, UK

Jul 20: Topcliffe Deer Shed Festival, UK

Jul 26: Bishops Stortford Standon Calling Festival, UK

Jul 27: Solihull Lunar Festival, UK