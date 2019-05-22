Gojira’s Christian Andreu has face burned by pyro at Sonic Temple festival

Gojira guitarist Christian Andreu had a lucky escape when the band played at the Sonic Temple festival last weekend.

Gojira were closing out their Magma track Stranded when a gust of wind blew a blast of pyro right into Andreu’s face. Video footage uploaded by Tim Human, which can be watched below, shows the incident which resulted in Andreu leaving the stage immediately.

Thankfully, the guitarist was well enough to return to finish the set.

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe was watching Gojira from the side of the stage, and later called Andreu “the hardest Frenchman alive” and posted images of the incident.

Blythe reports that Andreu had his eyes closed at the time, adding: “In between songs he walked over and asked for water and threw it on his face. Then he finished the set and medics attended to him.

“He’s gonna be alright – except for some peeling and missing hair and eyebrows – but that was scary and it could have been really, really bad.”

Earlier this month, Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier reported that the band had started to work on new material, telling Idaho radio station KBear 101: “Work is in progress and we are very happy and super proud of it. We just can't wait to give you more details.”

Gojira will return to the UK and Europe in June and July – a run of shows which includes an appearance at Glastonbury. They’ll then hook up with Slipknot on the Knotfest Roadshow throughout the summer.