Gojira use live shows to vent anger

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier says although he feels uncomfortable in social gatherings, he can turn into a “wild beast” when playing live.

The band will head out on a run of live shows next month – and Duplantier says he’s grateful to be able to express himself in front of a live audience.

He tells Rcoksverige: “Maybe it’s another side of me. I can’t be a wild beast in my everyday conversations and I feel uncomfortable in social situations.

“Onstage, there’s no such thing. You can be just like a pure explosion of energy – you can express all your frustrations. It’s also a great way to get rid of all the things that are bad for you. When you scream, you have a space to express that frustration and anger that most people can’t express at work.”

Duplantier said earlier this month that he, his drummer brother Mario, guitarist Christian Andreu and bassist Jean-Michel Labadie were hoping to release their sixth album in 2016.

He said: “We’re thinking early next year. I want to say it’s more straight to the point. That’s what we’re doing – getting rid of layers and complicated things, just to keep the core of the idea.”

The band’s last release was 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage.

Jul 04: Les Feux de l’Été, Saint Prouant, France

Jul 06: Rockhal Esch Sur, Alzette, Luxembourg

Jul 08: Konzertfabrik, Pratteln, Switzerland

Jul 10: Musilac Festival, Aix Les Bains, France

Jul 11: Kristonfest, Bilbao, Spain

Jul 12: Arena, Madrid, Spain

Jul 13: MEO Arena Sala Tejo , Lisbon, Portugal

Jul 15: Razzmatazz 2, Barcelona, Spain

Jul 17: Dour Festival, Dour, Belgium

Jul 28: Festival Emmaus, Lescar, France

Aug 08: Heavy Montreal 2015, Montreal, Canada

Aug 24: Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands

Aug 25: Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands

Aug 27: The Limelight, Belfast, UK

Aug 28: The Academy, Dublin, Ireland

Aug 29: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 30: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 19: Rock in Rio , Brazil

Sep 27: Santiago Gets Louder, Santiago, Chile