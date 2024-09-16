Watch Gojira’s fiery Olympic Games performance get projected onto the Arc De Triomphe

Gojira’s performance of Ah! Ça Ira at the 2024 Olympic Games has been projected onto the side of the Arc De Triomphe.

The projection – complete with fire, spotlights and a guest appearance by opera singer Marina Viotti, who performed the track with Gojira – was done as part of a celebration of Paris’ hosting of the Olympics back in July. Watch the celebration below.

Gojira were announced as part of the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony days before the event. They played Ah! Ça Ira, a folk song from the French Revolution, on the side of former prison La Conciergerie, where Marie Antoinette was sentenced to death in the 1790s. The performance featured Viotti sailing past on a galleon, plus copious amounts of fire and blood-red confetti. UK newspaper The Independent reported some viewers had deemed it “the only good thing” about the 2024 opening ceremony, which also featured Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

Following the performance, some far-right commentators accused Gojira of promoting satanism. Singer/guitarist Joe Duplantier laughed off the suggestion in an interview with Rolling Stone. He said, “It’s French history. It’s French charm, you know, beheaded people, red wine, and blood all over the place – it’s romantic, it’s normal. There’s nothing satanic.”

Metal Hammer published an op-ed in July calling Gojira at the Olympics “the most important moment for metal this century”. Journalist Matt Mills wrote: “Metal has been brought to a new apex, and it’s been hoisted there by four men who practise what they preach, evolve with each release and work their derrières off. Has any other singular moment ever done this much good for this form of music?”

Official audio of the Ah! Ça Ira performance was released to streaming services last month.

Gojira are currently touring North America with Korn and Spiritbox. See the band’s website for details.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors