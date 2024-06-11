Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier will bring the death metal thunder to Late Night With Seth Meyers next week

Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier will join the house band on Late Night With Seth Meyers next week.

The 42-year-old, who co-founded the French death metal titans with his singer/guitarist brother Joe in 1996, will play with The 8G Band on the NBC show from June 17 to 20.

Gojira announced the guest spot via X (formerly Twitter) last week.

“Mario will soon be sitting in on drums with The 8G Band on NBC’s Late Night w/ Seth Meyers!” they wrote.

“Make sure to watch him shred during the week of 6/17-6/20.”

The appearance will put Duplantier in an exclusive club of metal drummers who’ve performed on the programme.

Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden played with The 8G Band in March 2017, as did Danny Carey of prog metal royalty Tool in January last year.

Craig Reynolds, drummer of rap metal outfit Stray From The Path and host of podcast The Downbeat, went viral with his appearance on Late Night in 2022.

The drummer had a dialogue with guest comedian and fellow Brit John Oliver during his stay, which was filmed shortly after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

When Meyers asked Oliver how he was responding to the news, the comedian deflected the question to Reynolds, who answered: “You know what, I didn’t know her.”

The drummer posted on X: “make @iamjohnoliver laugh ✅

“I’m on @LateNightSeth all this week 🖤”

Gojira will tour North America from September this year as the support act for Korn, joining Canadian prog metal stars Spiritbox.

See the full list of dates and get tickets below.

Sep 12: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 14: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Sep 16: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Sep 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 20: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Sep 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 23: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 27: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Sep 28: Chicago Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Oct 02: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Oct 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 08: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 10: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 12: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID

Oct 13: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 16: Denver Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 18: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Oct 20: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 21: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 23: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 25: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Oct 27: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Get tickets.