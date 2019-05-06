Godsticks discuss this week's Trinity 4

Trinity 4 takes place next Saturday at Leamington Assembly. The event features Mostly Autumn, Godsticks, Alan Reed, That Joe Payne, C:Live Collective, Oliver Wakeman, Rodney Matthews and more.

This year's event will raise money for, this year supporting MIND and Help Musicians UK. "Mental health is an important issue for all of us, and if, through music, we can make a difference and help even just one person then it all becomes worthwhile," the organisers tell Prog.

Here former Godsticks guitarist Gavin Bushell talks exclusively to Prog about this year's Trinity event.

How are you feeling about being a part of this year's Trinity event?

We’re really excited to be part of this year's festival performing alongside some great bands. We are currently in middle of recording our next album so it’ll be nice to have a little breather from that and play a show. Plus it’s all for a great cause.

What can attendees of Trinity 4 expect from your performance?

With a brand new album on the horizon it would be rude not to perform at least one new track, so we shall definitely be doing that along with tracks from our albums Emergence and Faced With Rage. We'll be having a tremendous amount of fun in the process and hope that everyone else does also!

What are your thoughts on the charities chosen for this year's event (Mind, Help Musicians UK and Scope)?

I think the charities chosen are perfect. I think it’s clear that mental health is an important issue and people at Mind are working around the clock to offer support. I’m also impressed with the work that Musicians UK do. Being a musician is a long hard struggle for the people that decide to follow that crazy career path, so it’s nice to know that there is something that they can turn to for help financially and emotionally. And Scope are a charity that have really worked miracles and changed peoples' attitudes towards disabled people. So I think the team at Trinity have chosen the charities really well.

Within your genre, which three bands should people be keeping an eye on, and why?

Three bands I’ve been enjoying recently are Exploring Birdsong, iamthemorning and Daniel Tompkins. All of these acts are bringing something unique to the genre. We had Exploring Birdsong as support band on our shows back in October and I really enjoyed their music and performance. iamthemorning are outstanding! Musically incredible and really enjoyable to listen to, and the latest album from Daniel Tompkins is just fantastic.



