Godsticks added to Trinity 4 bill

Godsticks have been announced as the second band on next year's Trinity 4 bill. The South Wales prog rockers join headliners Mostly Autumn for the event, which takes place on May 11 at Leamington Assembly.

“Having already announced Mostly Autumn, now we are adding Godsticks to the bill, and knowing what we have planned,” the Trinity organisers told Prog. “It’s really shaping up to be a great day of music! Not something to be missed, so get your tickets now!”

This year's event is raising money for the mental health charities MIND and Help Musicians UK. The event will also feature the now famous charity auction and an the aftershow party.

All tickets bought before 31st January 2019 will priced £20 for the day (rising to £25 after that) and the first 70 Early Bird tickets sold will get exclusive entrance to our Aftershow party, where you can mingle with the Trinity Team and the bands.

More information can be found at the Trinity Live website.