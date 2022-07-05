Godspeed You! Black Emperor to headline Barcelona's AMFest

Canadian instrumental post-rockers Godspeed You! Black Emperor have been announced as headliners for Spanish post-rock festival AMFest, which takes place in Barcelona between October 6-9 this year.

They're joined on the four-day bill by Swedish art rocker Anna von Hausswolff, classically trained post-rocker A.A. Williams, Swedish heavy prog sextet Cult Of Luna, synthwave heavyweight Carpenter Brut, left-field doom rockers Pallbearer, post-rockers Caspian and more.

AMFest began life as Aloud Music Festival back in 2013 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Barcelona-based label Aloud Music. Originally intended as a one-off event, the success led to the organisers doing it all over again in 2014. From 2015 the festival changed it’s name and continued as AMFest until the pandemic put things on ice. Now in 2022 the festival is finally able to return with its strongest line-up today. The organisers comment,

"We have been working at this edition for 3 years now," the organisers say. "It was supposed to be the most ambitious edition of AMFest already in 2020 and the pandemic just increased our desire to make this AMFest the greatest edition ever and something we will never forget.

"The lineup is pretty close to what we would define as ';a dream come true'. If somebody told us we would have some of these names with us when we started in 2013 we would have laughed, or cried. It will be an honour to work with La Farga de l'Hospitalet for the first time and we are looking forward to see many fans from the UK and Ireland coming over and having a wonderful weekend in sunny Barcelona in October."

The four-day festival takes place at La Farga de l’Hospitalet, on the outskirts of Barcelona, Spain from October 6-9.

