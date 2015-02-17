Godflesh, Onslaught, Conan and more for Bloodstock 2015

The industrial titans Godflesh are making their way to Catton Park to headline the Sophie Lancaster stage on Sunday night.

Speaking about the headline slot, frontman Justin Broadrick says “Godflesh is thrilled to be playing a very metal UK festival! We don’t get asked to play many, as we’re often viewed as not ‘real’ metal enough, or we’re generally seen as outsiders, which we are, thank you. That doesn’t mean we don’t like to be invited to be a real metal band once in a while and especially in the Derbyshire countryside! Thank you Bloodstock!”

Joining Godflesh on the Sophie stage on Sunday are the Brit thrashy bastards Onslaught. They’re celebrating a baffling THIRTY YEAR anniversary since their debut album _Power From Hell _in 2015, so this is gonna be special.

Hitting up the Sophie stage on Friday are the caveman battle doomers Conan (yes you read that correctly) and the equally as heavy London blackened doom mob Bast.

Rounding off today’s announcement are Planet Of Zeus, who’ll roll into the Sophie stage on Saturday. They played our Lords Of The Riff tour last year, so expect some serious headbanging action.

They join the previously announced Trivium, Sabaton, Within Temptation, Opeth, Rob Zombie, Black Label Society and more. Full line-up below.

Get your tickets for Bloodstock here.