God Damn stream single Dead To Me

God Damn have made their upcoming single Dead To Me available to stream.

The track is due to be released on November 20 via One Little Indian Records. The Wolverhampton two-piece released debut album Vultures earlier this year.

Guitarist/singer Thom Edward says: “We always push our boundaries and try to create new sounds. Following on from Vultures, we decided Dead To Me should be more direct and in your fucking face. It does just that.”

God Damn launch a UK tour later this month.

Sep 30: Leeds Belgrave Hall

Oct 01: Sheffield Academy 2

Oct 02: Birmingham Rainbow

Oct 03: Derby Hairy Dog

Oct 05: Manchester Soup Kitchen

Oct 08: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Oct 26: Brighton Green Door Store (with Radkey)

Oct 27: Bristol Exchange (with Radkey)

Oct 30: Nottingham Bodega (with Radkey)

Oct 31: Leicester Cookie (with Radkey)

Nov 02: Glasgow King Tuts (with Radkey)

Nov 03: Newcastle Academy 2 (with Radkey)

Nov 05: London Dome (with Radkey)