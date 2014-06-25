GnR track in savage road safety ad

An acoustic cover of Guns n'Roses classic Sweet Child O'Mine has been used to contrast brutal images of 28 schoolchildren dying in a traffic accident.

The advert was created by Northern Ireland’s government to hammer home the message that, since 2000, nearly 30 children have been killed by speeding motorists in the country.

The visuals are so stark that it’s not allowed to be broadcast before 9pm – and the counterpoint provided by Sweet Child makes the effect even more powerful.

Road Safety minister Mark Durkan is unrepentant, saying: “The aim is to dispel, through this emotional and uncomfortable message, the false perception that many road users have as to the horrifying consequences of speeding.”

A voice-over at the end of the ad states: “Since 2000, speeding has killed a classroom of our children. Shame on you.”

Road safety ad