Glenn Hughes: Blackmore asked me to play Rainbow shows

\"It's not me to do that:\" Glenn Hughes

Glenn Hughes says Ritchie Blackmore invited him to be part of the recent Rainbow shows – but he refused his former colleague’s offer.

The ex Deep Purple bassist and vocalist, who shared the band’s microphone duties with newcomer David Coverdale in the 1970s, explains that he didn’t want to be part of a 21st-century lineup featuring relatively unknown singer Ronnie Romero.

And he’s also confirmed that Black Country Communion will release their reunion album in May next year.

Asked about Blackmore’s three Rainbow appearances, which took place in June, Hughes tells Hard Rock Haven: “He asked me to do it with him. And I said ‘no’ because he wanted to, funny enough, he wanted to use an unknown singer.

“I said, ‘It’s not me. It’s not me to do that.’ I’ve done that with David, and it was good. I don’t want to do it again.

“I said very eloquently, ‘No thank you. I really would like to see you, but I can’t do this at the point where I am right now.’”

Black Country Communion this year confirmed they’d get back together following a split in 2012 partly caused by Hughes and guitarist Joe Bonamassa failing to agree on touring plans.

Hughes reports the follow-up to Afterglow will be recorded between January 3 and 11, then released on May 21 and continues: “I’m not going to say we’re touring, because I don’t have a schedule of that.

“Joe and I have decided we would like to play some shows, but there’s nothing booked because I’m going to be busy next year and so is he.

“My first priority is my band. I’d love to play with Black Country – but let’s be real. You just never know. Funny thing is, now Black Country are getting back together and I’m solo. It’s really what I want to do. It’s the first thing for me now.”

He’s continuing work on a solo album, set to feature Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith in a guest role. Hughes says: “It’s heavy in content lyrically and it’s musically heavy, but it’s got a lot of groove.

“I think it’s quite dramatic and there’s a lot of light and shade. But the emphasis is really heavy grooves, and that’s what I write.”

Interview: Glenn Hughes explains the meaning of life

Rainbow Rising: how Ritchie Blackmore aimed for the stars