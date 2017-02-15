Glenn Hughes lines up London Storyteller event

The life and career of Glenn Hughes will come under the spotlight later this month in a special event in London.

Titled the Glenn Hughes Storyteller Session, it will be held at the city’s Cafe de Paris from 12noon until 4pm on February 25, with a strict ticket limit of just 200.

The afternoon will kick off with a brand new 60-minute documentary featuring never-before-seen archive footage of Hughes filmed in the 70s.

Following the screening, Nicky Horne will host a two-hour story telling session with the former Trapeze, Deep Purple and Black Sabbath man, where Hughes will “delve into some of the great and even infamous events in his life to date.”

Tickets for the event are available from £20, with VIP ticket holders entitled to a private audience with Hughes who will sign and exclusive CD and answer questions about his music career.

Hughes is currently on the road in support of his latest album Resonate, which launched in 2016.

Classic Rock said of the record: “Resonate sees Hughes finally cut an album to stand alongside the best of his numerous short-lived collaborations – namely, the spectacular Hughes-Thrall of 1982, recorded with Pat Thrall. Sorens Andersen’s stomping riff on My Town, like God Of Money and others, could all have graced that album.”

Feb 16: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Feb 17: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Feb 19: Milan Serraglio, Italy

Feb 20: Dornbirn Conrad Somm, Austria

Feb 22: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Feb 23: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

