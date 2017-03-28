Glenn Danzig to host Blackest Of The Black Destination Festival

Glenn Danzig has announced he’ll host a two-day event in California this May titled the Blackest Of The Black Destination Festival.
It’ll run at Oak Canyon Park, Silverado, over the weekend of May 26 and 27 and will see Danzig perform a headline set, while artists including Ministry, Suicidal Tendencies, Corrosion Of Conformity, Atreyu, DevilDriver and Fear Factory will also take to the stage.
In addition, the festival promises a number of “sinister attractions” including Castle Danzig which is described as “a fully immersive walkthrough experience of agony, ecstasy and more – all based on the music and graphic novels of Glenn Danzig.”
Other features include roaming freak show, sacrifice altar, suspension stage, bondage stage, stocks and a Verotik/Comic Con Area.
Danzig says: “I first started Blackest in the early 2000s and finally my full vision is being realised. Get ready for sensory overload. From films to comics to Castle Danzig. This is going to be the real Blackest Of The Black.”
Tickets are now available, while a list of artists so far announced along with a festival poster can be seen below.
Blackest Of The Black Destination Festival lineup so far
May 26
Suicidal Tendencies
Corrosion Of Conformity
Suicide Silence
Discharge
Belphegor
Butcher Babies
3 Teeth
May 27
Danzig
Ministry
Vamps
Atreyu
Venom Inc
DevilDriver
Fear Factory
Marduk
Combichrist
Ghoul
Ritual