Glen Drover: I was never a 'hired gun' in Megadeth

Glen Drover says he was never a “hired gun” in Megadeth.

The former King Diamond guitarist joined Megadeth in 2004 with his drummer brother Shawn, who quit alongside axeman Chris Broderick in 2014. Glen, who left the band in 2008, also appeared on 2007’s United Abominations.

He tells Music Business Facts: “I was a member of the band. I never joined any band where I was a hired gun and I was there for a couple of weeks.

“All the bands I played with, except Testament, where I was filling in for Alex Skolnick, I was a part of the band – I was now a member of the band.”

Last year Drover admitted he felt forced to behave “like a robot” during his four-year stint with the veteran metal outfit. But the guitarist has heaped praise on Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine for being supportive when he found it difficult being away from his family on tour – one of the reasons behind his reason to leave in 2008.

Drover adds: “That was probably the biggest thing for me. I joined the band when my son was two, and after four years of never being home, it kind of stings after a while. But Dave’s got some really great qualities. He took care of me a lot of times.

“When I was having problems with being away from my son, he was very supportive. We had a lot of fun together, and we toured the world multiple times, and did a lot of really good damage out there and kicked ass.

“He gave me a chance to expand my career, so I’ll always have respect for him.”

Megadeth are currently on the Eastern European leg of their tour in support of 2015 album Dystopia.

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Jul 10: Istanbul Rock Off, Turkey

Jul 13: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jul 15: Dunaujvaros Rockmaraton, Hungary

Jul 16: Presov Harley Festival, Slovakia

Jul 17: Vozovicev Masters Of Rock, Czech Republic

Jul 30: Quito Teleferico, Ecuador

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 04: Neuquen Estadio Ruca Che, Argentina

Aug 05: Neuquen Estadio Ruca Che, Argentina

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 09: Belo Horizonte Expominas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 16: Porto Alegre Pepsi On Stage, Brazil

Aug 18: Curitaba Spazio Van, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Aug 23: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Aug 26: San Salvador Gimnasio Nacional, El Salvador

Aug 29: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Sep 01: Santiago Plaze de Toros Santa Maria, Mexico

Sep 03: Monterrey Mexico Metal Fest, Mexico

Sep 24: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Ellefson shocked by Drover exit from Megadeth