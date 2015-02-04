Glen Drover hated being ‘robot’ in Megadeth

Former Megadeth guitarist Glen Drover says he felt forced to behave like a robot during his stint with Dave Mustaine’s band.

And he believes the recent departure of his brother, drummer Shawn Drover, and guitarist Chris Broderick was a result of “puppeteering” within the thrash outfit.

Glen, who left in 2008 after four years, tells Guitar Zoom: “There was a lot of force of trying to be somebody else to a tee. I think you should keep certain pieces and melodies intact, but everybody’s got their own DNA. That should be injected.

“You shouldn’t try to play something note for note. You sound like a robot, and then you’re just kind of a puppet. I don’t believe in that.

“In Megadeth there was a lot of pressure for that. It’s like, ‘This is not really what I envisioned from a musical standpoint.’ It didn’t take too long to get to the point where it became boring.”

Shawn and Broderick have formed their own band and they’re currently recording their debut album. Asked to discuss the duo’s split from Megadeth, Glen responds: “All I can say is that there’s definitely a lot of puppeteering going on, and I’m just not into that kind of thing.

“Music is not a sport. I would never want to abuse music in any way – and I felt it was definitely being abused.”

Mustaine and his as-yet unrevealed new lineup will start recording Megadeth’s 15th album next month.