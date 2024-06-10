Glastonbury and Spotify join forces to launch official festival app

How to watch Glastonbury 2024 (Image credit: Matt Cardy - Getty) Headliners: Coldplay, Dua Lipa, SZA

Coverage starts: Monday, June 10, 2024, with the festival itself running June 26-30.

UK coverage: BBC iPlayer

Outside the UK: Nord VPN

This year’s Glastonbury will take place on June 26-30, with Pyramid Stage headliners Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA joined by a huge selection of bands including PJ Harvey, Idles, James, The Last Dinner Party, New Model Army, Kim Gordon, The Breeders and The National.

Hundreds of events will take place across the Worthy Farm site so to help you navigate the sheer amount of artists, stages, on-stage times and more, Glastonbury and Spotify have joined forces for Vodafone’s official Glastonbury app on iOS and Android.

Not only does the app allow music fans to create their own personal festival calendar so you don’t miss anything either at Glastonbury or watching on the BBC, but Spotify integration will provide recommendations of artists to check out based on the user’s listening habits.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis says: “It’s great to launch this integration with Spotify to help festival-goers discover artists playing this year. There are so many amazing acts on the line-up and we're really happy that the app will now help guide people towards the ones they'll love.”

Spotify vice president of global marketing and partnerships Marc Hazan adds: “Spotify reflects and celebrates music culture so this partnership with Glastonbury is the perfect fit. We want to forge deeper connections between artists and fans, and what better way to do that than by teaming up with the world’s greatest music festival.

"The integration with Vodafone’s official Glastonbury app combines Spotify’s hugely popular personalisation and discovery tools so that users can really elevate their Glastonbury experience to a new level.”

In addition, Spotify is also home to the official Glastonbury 2024 playlist, which is just one part of the Spotify Glastonbury 2024 hub which is crammed full of content based on this year’s artists.

The Glastonbury app also has an interactive map so you can easily get directions across the festival site - and you can share a pin with close friends so you can all find each other. Here, you'll also find the full festival line-up, a link to Worthy FM radio station and access to Glastonbury's tweets.

There's also travel info, where to buy food and shopping, general advice about what to pack, accessibility information and how and where to recycle cans, plastic, paper, wood and organic waste.

For more information about the BBC’s coverage and how to watch Glastonbury 2024, head over to our dedicated festival hub.

