Glamour Of The Kill, Evil Scarecrow head up benefit gig

Glamour Of The Kill and Evil Scarecrow have been announced as headline acts for this year’s Macmillan Fest.

The event set up to raise cash for the cancer charity will take place across six stages in Nottingham on September 5.

Tickets for the event are priced at £10. All proceeds will go towards Macmillan cancer research.

On the day there will also be a barbecue and raffle with more events to be announced. A full list of confirmed acts can be seen below, while further bands will be confirmed in due course.

Glamour Of The Kill’s last release was their 2014 After Hours EP which was made possible thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign. Evil Scarecrow also launched a crowdfunding drive for their third album Galactic Hunt and have lined up four UK dates in May ahead of their appearance at Download on the weekend of June 12-14.