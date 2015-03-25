Evil Scarecrow announce pre-Download dates

Evil Scarecrow have announced seven live dates ahead of their appearance at Download.

They played at last weekend’s Hammerfest in North Wales and say they’ve set up the latest run of shows to prepare for the festival at Donington Park on the weekend on June 12-14.

They say in a statement: “It’s time we started thinking about our festival set, so to make sure we’re ready for it we’ve got ourselves some Road To Download shows in the next couple of months. Hope lots of you will be able to make it along.”

Frontman Dr Hell says of their upcoming appearance at Donington: “The first festival I attended was Metallica at Donington Park in 1995. Since that life-altering occasion it’s been my lifelong ambition to play this hallowed ground.

“We are totally stoked beyond all belief. We are working on a very special show for this, one that will defy the world of physics.”

They released their third album Galactic Hunt last year thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign.

Apr 09: Manchester Satan’s Hollow

Apr 11: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Apr 12: Belfast Voodoo

May 27: Bristol Bierkeller

May 28: Exeter Phoenix

May 29: Bournemouth Sound Circus

May 30: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms