Evil Scarecrow announce pre-Download dates

Evil Scarecrow have announced seven live dates ahead of their appearance at Download.
They played at last weekend’s Hammerfest in North Wales and say they’ve set up the latest run of shows to prepare for the festival at Donington Park on the weekend on June 12-14.
They say in a statement: “It’s time we started thinking about our festival set, so to make sure we’re ready for it we’ve got ourselves some Road To Download shows in the next couple of months. Hope lots of you will be able to make it along.”
Frontman Dr Hell says of their upcoming appearance at Donington: “The first festival I attended was Metallica at Donington Park in 1995. Since that life-altering occasion it’s been my lifelong ambition to play this hallowed ground.
“We are totally stoked beyond all belief. We are working on a very special show for this, one that will defy the world of physics.”
They released their third album Galactic Hunt last year thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign.
Road To Download tour dates
Apr 09: Manchester Satan’s Hollow
Apr 11: Dublin Voodoo Lounge
Apr 12: Belfast Voodoo
May 27: Bristol Bierkeller
May 28: Exeter Phoenix
May 29: Bournemouth Sound Circus
May 30: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms