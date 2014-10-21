Glamour Of The Kill detail After Hours EP

Glamour Of The Kill have revealed the artwork and tracklist for their After Hours EP.

Due out on November 17 and funded via a Kickstarter campaign, the York outfit recently previewed the EP with a lyric video for lead single Out Of Control, featuring Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix.

The EP also features a guest spot by Escape The Fate frontman Craig Mabbitt on the track Earthquake.

Singer Dave Richmond says: “Over the last year we’ve been fortunate enough to tour with Escape The Fate and Papa Roach. We’d talked a lot about collaborating with them, and with After Hours being our most unique expression of everything we love about music, it only seemed right that we bring together all our ideas. It’s amazing to hear them come to life.”

Glamour Of The Kill will play four dates with Escape The Fate and two with Skindred, starting next week.

Oct 27: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms – with Escape The Fate

Oct 28: Glasgow Garage – with Escape The Fate

Oct 29: Manchester Academy 2 – with Escape The Fate

Oct 30: London Electric Ballroom – with Escape The Fate

Oct 31: Exeter Lemon Grove – with Skindred

Nov 01: Wakefield Warehouse 23 – with Skindred