Glamour Of The Kill lose Control with Shaddix

Glamour Of The Kill have launched a lyric video for their track Out Of Control, featuring Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix.

It’s taken from their upcoming five-track EP _After Hours, _to be released on November 17 after successful Kickstarter campaign – a move which the band initially had doubts about.

Singer Davey Richmond says: “It was a tough decision to leave everything behind and go our own way. But it was clear to us only three days in that we’d made the right call.”

The EP also features a contribution from Escape The Fate frontman Craig Mabbitt, who guests on Earthquake. Richmond explains: “While on tour with both bands, we’d talked about collaborating. And with After Hours being our most unique expression of everything we love about music, it only seemed right that we bring together all our ideas and make them a reality.”

Glamour Of The Kill play four dates with Escape The Fate and two with Skindred later this month:

Oct 27: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms – with Escape The Fate

Oct 28: Glasgow Garage – with Escape The Fate

Oct 29: Manchester Academy 2 – with Escape The Fate

Oct 30: London Electric Ballroom – with Escape The Fate

Oct 31: Exeter Lemon Grove – with Skindred

Nov 01: Wakefield Warehouse 23 – with Skindred