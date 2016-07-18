Ginger Wildheart launches If You Find Yourself In London Town video

Ginger Wildheart has released a video for If You Find Yourself In London Town. It’s taken from last year’s The Year Of The Fanclub album.

“The video and song is a letter to a younger me, trying to make a name for himself in the big city,” says Ginger. “What to avoid and what to watch out for.

“I’d have loved to have had some advice back when I moved from the North East, but I didn’t know anyone who had moved to London before me. This meant learning on the move, which was invaluable in gaining survival tips for my future. It was a very different place then, and well worth the cost of training to navigate.”

Ginger Wildheart is currently on the road with The Ginger Wildheart Band and Hey!Hello! (remaining dates below).

Ginger Wildheart Tour Dates

Jul 18: Manchester Deaf Institute - SOLD OUT

Jul 19: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Jul 20: Cambridge Portland Arms - SOLD OUT

Jul 21: Cambridge Portland Arms

Jul 22: London Brooklyn Bowl (The Ginger Wildheart Band & Hey! Hello!)

Jul 23: Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 24: Steelhouse Festival (Hey! Hello!)

Tickets are on sale now.