Gilby Clarke postpones tour

Former Guns n'Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke has postponed his tour of the UK and Spain, which was due to kick off on Thursday.

He hasn’t given any reason for the change of plans, but says: “I regret that we couldn’t make these dates happen. You can refund your tickets or keep them for the rescheduled dates.”

The new schedule will be announced in due course. Clarke will appear at the Tiszavirag festival in Szolnok, Hungary on June 20.

Postponed shows

Jun 12: London Underworld

Jun 13: Ballymena Diamond Rock Club

Jun 14: Grimsby Yardbirds

Jun 15: Buckley Tivoli

Jun 16: Madrid We Rock

Jun 17: Ourense Sala Berlin

Jun 18: Zaragoza Explosivo