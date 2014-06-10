Gilby Clarke postpones tour

Former Guns n'Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke has postponed his tour of the UK and Spain, which was due to kick off on Thursday.
He hasn’t given any reason for the change of plans, but says: “I regret that we couldn’t make these dates happen. You can refund your tickets or keep them for the rescheduled dates.”
The new schedule will be announced in due course. Clarke will appear at the Tiszavirag festival in Szolnok, Hungary on June 20.
Postponed shows
Jun 12: London Underworld
Jun 13: Ballymena Diamond Rock Club
Jun 14: Grimsby Yardbirds
Jun 15: Buckley Tivoli
Jun 16: Madrid We Rock
Jun 17: Ourense Sala Berlin
Jun 18: Zaragoza Explosivo