Didn’t catch Ghost’s Rite Here Rite Now in cinemas? Watch the film on a global livestream next week

Ghost have announced a global livestream of their new film Rite Here Rite Now.

The concert/narrative movie, originally released in theatres from June 20 to 23, will be available to watch via Veeps next Saturday, July 20.

Tickets are now available for 19.99 USD via the Veeps website.

Rite Here Rite Now combines footage of Ghost’s concerts in Los Angeles in September 2023 with a comedic narrative inspired by their ongoing ‘webisode’ series.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the film received mixed-to-positive reviews. Metal Hammer gave it a full five stars and called it “an instant classic”.

Journalist Merlin Alderslade wrote: “Given Ghost’s IP and the painstaking care with which [vocalist] Tobias Forge oversees it, it’d have taken a sizeable screw-up for Rite Here Rite Now to be anything other than a complete blast.

“As a concert film, however, it really is much more than that: it’s an instant classic and an absolute triumph.”

The soundtrack to Rite Here Rite Now – which contains recordings from the Los Angeles concerts as well as a brand-new song, The Future Is A Foreign Land – comes out on July 26.

A live version of 2015 track Absolution taken from the album is currently streaming.

At time of publication, Ghost do not have any further live shows announced and are suspected to be working on their next studio album, the followup to 2022’s Impera.

In a 2022 interview with Guitar.com, Tobias Forge revealed that he has plans for Ghost up to 2025, which include the title and sound of their upcoming album.

Forge has also said onstage that, the next time he performs live, it will be as a different iteration of the “Papa Emeritus” persona.

The character has historically changed with each new album release.

Learn more about Rite Here Rite Now in the new issue of Metal Hammer, recently restocked due to extreme demand.

As well as an interview with Forge about the film, the issue contains a breakdown of the 50 most metal movie sequences ever and a tribute to classic goth/thriller flick The Crow on its 30th anniversary.

Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.