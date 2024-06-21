“Enjoy life, embrace it and do everything in your power to make life better”: Listen to surprise new Ghost song The Future Is A Foreign Land

Ghost have surprise-released a brand-new song called The Future Is A Foreign Land.

The track is taken from the Swedish metal stars’ new film Rite Here Rite Now, which is playing in worldwide theatres until June 23. Listen below and get tickets to cinema screenings here.

The band comment on social media: “We wish to inform you that 3 is the magic number.

“Listen to a newly uncovered 1969-era Ghost single The Future Is A Foreign Land from the original motion picture #RITEHERERITENOW.”

Band architect and lead singer Tobias Forge elaborated on the themes of The Future Is A Foreign Land in an interview with NME.

“The message is that there’s a great lesson lost if you look at what is going on in the world now and what took us here,” the vocalist said.

“If you’re lucky enough to experience this film in the cinema, you’re pretty well off. You’re one of the lucky ones and you should enjoy life, embrace it and do everything in your power to make life better for you and everyone you know.

“But remember the cost that it took for mankind in the past 55 years to get here and the sort of shit that we put each other through fighting for what we believe is a better world.

“It’s meant to make you feel thankful somehow that we can laugh at certain things and be at a fictional rock concert in this world.”

Rite Here Rite Now was released theatrically on June 20. Metal Hammer attended a preview screening of the film and gave it a perfect five-star review.

“Given Ghost’s IP and the painstaking care with which Tobias Forge oversees it, it’d have taken a sizeable screw-up for Rite Here Rite Now to be anything other than a complete blast,” wrote journalist Merlin Alderslade.

“As a concert film, however, it really is much more than that: it’s an instant classic and an absolute triumph.”

No word yet on a new Ghost album or live dates, but Forge has previously hinted that the follow-up to 2022’s Impera will come out next year.