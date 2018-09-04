Ghost to play special Milwaukee show in honour of fallen fan

At the end of May this year, Ghost fan Jeff Fortune collapsed during the band’s set at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater.

Fortune later died of natural causes in hospital, with Tobias Forge and co subsequently issuing a statement to explain that they stopped the show “out of respect to him and his family.”

It’s now been revealed that Ghost will return to the city on October 31 to complete the performance and will dedicate the hour-long set to Fortune, his family and his friends.

A statement on the venue’s website reads: “Ghost will return to the Riverside Theatre on October 31 to complete its concert that was cut short earlier this year.

“The May 31 show was canceled at the close of Act I due to the tragic collapse and subsequent death of Ghost fan Jeff Fortune. Dedicating the October 31 performance to Mr Fortune and his family and friends, Ghost will perform the hour-long Act II for ticket holders who attended the original date.

“Doors open at 7pm with Ghost taking the stage at 8pm. The show will start a bit early so guests can enjoy the previously-missed Act II of Ghost’s concert and still have plenty of time to go trick-or-treat or party afterwards.”

Ghost have also created a special t-shirt featuring likenesses of Cardinal Copia and Fortune clad in Michael Meyers costumes which will be on sale at the show. All proceeds from sales will go to Fortune’s family.

Ticket holders wishing to attend are asked to contact the venue by September 30 to guarantee entry on the night. No new tickets will be sold.

Last month, Ghost released Carpenter Brut's remix of their Prequelle track Dance Macabre.