Ghost share Carpenter Brut's disco remix of Dance Macabre

Ghost have shared an alternative take on their track Dance Macabre which has been remixed by French synthwave artist Carpenter Brut.

The song originally appeared on Ghost’s latest album Prequelle, with the new version having a distinctly more disco feel thanks to an elastic baseline and sweeping keyboard flourishes.

Check out an animated video below.

Brut, aka Franck Hueso, says: “I’ve been a big fan of Ghost since their beginning and when I had the opportunity to open for the band in 2016, I was super excited.

“Last April, I received an email from Tobias Forge himself asking if I would remix Dance Macabre, and of course I accepted.

“I wanted to bring a funky and disco touch, not just confine myself to the pure synthwave style that would have been expected, but to make this remix a disco rock song and bring out the pop side of the band that is always underlying in their music.”

Ghost will play at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 9 and will then embark on a run of date across North America, wrapping up at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on December 15.