Fan dies after collapsing at Ghost gig in Milwaukee

Ghost were last night forced to cut their set at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater short after a fan in the crowd collapsed.

The Journal Sentinel report that the incident happened around 9.15pm last night and, after fans made security aware of what had happened, CPR was administered.

Around 30 minutes later, it was announced that the remainder of the show had been cancelled.

The fan, who has yet to be named, was taken to the Columbia St Mary’s Hospital where he later died “of natural causes,” according to the newspaper.

Ghost have issued a statement, which reads: “Tonight, in Milwaukee there was a medical emergency with one of our fans.

“We decided not to continue out of respect to him and his family. Ghost and all who work with us ask that you please send the family your thoughts, prayers and respect their privacy during this time.”

Ghost are currently on tour in support of their new studio album Prequelle which was released earlier today.