Ghost announce physical and digital release dates for their feature film Rite Here, Rite Now

Ghost have announced the physical and digital release dates of their debut feature film Rite Here, Rite Now.

The masked hard rock band initially released the flick, which mixes live footage with a fictitious narrative, to global cinemas in June. Following a limited streaming release via Veeps in July, it’s going to be available on iTunes and Amazon from October 28. Physical releases – on DVD, Blu-ray, and even VHS for you ol’-timers – will follow on December 6.

Physical editions of the film, together with tie-in merchandise, can be preordered now.

Upon release, Rite Here, Rite Now received critical acclaim, with Metal Hammer’s Merlin Alderslade awarding it a perfect five stars. He deemed it “an all-singing, all-dancing front-row seat at the most joyous show in heavy metal” and “an instant classic”.

The Rite Here, Rite Now soundtrack, which featured new song The Future Is A Foreign Land, was released in July. Hammer awarded it four-and-a-half stars and called it “‘that Friday feeling’ in musical form”.

Ghost released their latest album, Impera, in 2022 and may currently be working on its followup. In a 2022 interview with Guitar.com, band leader Tobias Forge said he already had plans in place up to 2025, which included their next album. He also said he knew the name of the upcoming record and what it would sound like.

Ghost have no live plans at time of publication. However, during the final shows of the Impera cycle in 2023, Forge suggested onstage that the next time he performs, he will do so under a different version of the Papa Emeritus character. The frontman has historically switched to a new iteration with every new album cycle.

Forge also suggested an impending alteration to Ghost’s frontperson during a 2023 Metal Hammer interview. “At some point between now and when the next album comes, there will have been a change,” the vocalist told journalist Dave Everley. “That’s all I will say.”