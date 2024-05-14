Ghost fans think the metal stars will release a brand-new single very soon

Ghost fans have seemingly found details of a brand-new song that could be released in the near future.

According to a report by Metal Sucks, armchair detectives on the Swedish metal band’s dedicated subreddit have investigated the repertory of the American Society Of Composers, Authors And Publishers (ASCAP).

There, the fans have found mention of a possible new Ghost track with the title Future Is A Foreign Land.

The song is credited to A Ghoul Writer, which is the pseudonym band mastermind and vocalist Tobias Forge has used for his compositions since Ghost’s 2010 debut, Opus Eponymous.

Future Is A Foreign Land is also reportedly co-written by Salem Al Fakir and Vincent Pontare, a pair that Forge collaborated with when composing 2019’s Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic EP and much of Ghost’s 2022 album Impera.

The supposedly soon-to-be-released song could show up on the soundtrack of Ghost’s newly announced film, Rite Here Rite Now.

Rite Here Rite Now will be available to watch in cinemas worldwide on June 20 and 22. The film combines live footage from Ghost’s two Los Angeles concerts last September with a fiction narrative.

A soundtrack for Rite Here Rite Now is being released and is currently available for preorder, though the track listing for the album is yet to be unveiled, leaving the door open for new music to be included.

A live version of 2015 track Absolution was released as a teaser for the upcoming soundtrack last week.

Ghost are currently in between album cycles, having wrapped up the touring for Impera with a series of Australian concerts in October.

While onstage at the Brisbane date on October 7, Forge (as his “Papa Emeritus IV” persona) stated the band will have a new iteration of their masked singer upon their return.

He said: “This finale, it’s just going to be my last show, and I’m going to do my best to deliver that show to you. And that would just have to be enough, OK?”

Forge stated in 2022 that he has a plan for Ghost’s activities up to 2025, which includes the title and sound of the band’s next album.