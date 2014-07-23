Ghost fans lash back over quit campaign

Ghost fans have begun launched an online campaign that lashes back against an attempt to make the band split up.

Earlier this week hater Sven Armdacht drew attention by creating a petition that described the mysterious Swedish outfit as creators of “awful poser music” and argued: “They are not metal.” So far he’s gathered over 900 signatures.

But a counter-petition has now been launched by fan Luke Daley, and he’s already secured over 700 signings. Slamming Armdacht’s campaign as “ridiculous,” Daley says: “Any band that occupies the metal genre with success can only be good for metal as a whole. The aforementioned petition is not what metalheads truly believe.”

Ghost recently discussed the idea of splitting up if their identities were ever discovered, with one Nameless Ghoul saying he’d rather they kept going – but they’d only do so if their fans remained interested.