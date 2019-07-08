Ghost announce 2019 UK and European arena tour

Ghost have announced the UK and European leg of The Ultimate Tour Named Death which will take place later this year.

They previously revealed a string of North American shows which run throughout September and October, with the new performances set for November and December.

Ghost will kick off the tour in the UK and Ireland over six nights from November 16 before travelling to mainland Europe for a further 12 shows, which will wrap up in Toulouse on December 19.

The band will be joined by special guests All Them Witches and Tribulation, with tickets going on sale this coming Friday (July 12).

Last month, Ghost leader Tobias Forge revealed that while work on the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle was in its early stages, it likely won’t see the light of day until 2021.

(Image credit: Spinefarm Records)

Ghost: The Ultimate Tour Named Death UK and European dates

Nov 16: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 20: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 22: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 23: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 30: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Dec 01: Prague Universum, Czech Republic

Dec 03: Budapest BSA, Hungary

Dec 05: Mantova Palabam, Italy

Dec 06: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Dec 08: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Dec 10: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Dec 11: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Dec 13: Eckbolsheim Zenith Of Strasbourg, France

Dec 17: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 18: Saint-Herblain Zenith Nantes Metropole, France

Dec 19: Touslouse Zenith Toulouse Metropole, France