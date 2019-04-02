Ghost announce The Ultimate Tour Named Death

Ghost have announced that they’ll head out on the road across North America later this year.

The run of 24 shows is called The Ultimate Tour Named Death and they’ll be joined by special guests Nothing More.

The tour will kick off at the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield on September 13 and conclude with a set at the Cool Insuring Arena on October 26.

Find a full list of dates below.

It’s a busy year for Tobias Forge and his Nameless Ghouls, who will play shows across Europe throughout the summer and return to the US and Canada for sets at Chicago Open Air and Heavy Montreal prior to the newly announced performances.

Back in February, frontman Forge told Billboard that he’d begun working on the band’s new studio album, which will be the follow-up to Prequelle.

The Ghost leader said: "I have tons of bits and pieces and stuff written, and I know that once I really start working that there's going to be a record which feels very inspired.”

Ghost: The Ultimate Tour Named Death - North America

Sep 13: Bakersfield Rabobank Theatre, CA

Sep 14: Reno Events Center, NV

Sep 16: Portland Theater of the Clouds At Moda Center, OR

Sep 17: Kennewick Toyota Center, WA

Sep 19: Seattle WaMu Theatre, WA

Sep 20: Vancouver Pacific Auditorium, BC

Sep 21: Penticton Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Sep 24: Calgary The Corral, AB

Sep 26: Spokane Arena, WA

Sep 27: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Sep 28: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT (Without Nothing More)

Sep 30: Loveland Budweiser Events Center At The Ranch, CO

Oct 01: Colorado Springs Broadmoor World Arena, CO

Oct 03: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Oct 04: Fargo Scheels Arena, NC (Without Nothing More)

Oct 05: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Oct 07: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Oct 14: Grand Rapids DeltaPlex Arena, MI

Oct 19: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Oct 21: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 22: Syracuse The Oncenter, NY

Oct 24: Hershey GIANT Center, PA

Oct 25: Trenton Cure Insurance Arena, NJ

Oct 26: Glens Falls Cool Insuring Arena, NY