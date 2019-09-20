Get the limited edition signed Thunder Bundle issue of Classic Rock - on sale now!

Classic Rock is proud to partner with Thunder for this world exclusive Greatest Hits bundle.

The bundle contains the latest issue of Classic Rock with an exclusive, limited edition, not-in-the-shops Thunder cover, plus an exclusive sticker sheet, a giant poster personally hand-signed by each member of the band, and a Greatest Hits set list!

Inside, you'll also find a seven-page interview with Danny Bowes and Luke Morley, looking back at the band's three decades in rock'n'roll.

It's limited to just 325 copies worldwide. Order yours while they last, because when they're gone, they're gone.

Get the Thunder Bundle now.