50 Years Of Heavy Metal: celebrated in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now

In the beginning it was an ‘underground’ form of music, derided, ridiculed and expected to fade away quickly and be forgotten forever. Instead it has grown, branched out and blossomed into the loudest, most powerful music out there.

In the new issue of Classic Rock we look at some of the movers and shakers, from its early inventors to current champions pushing it forward, who helped take metal to the masses. Including…

Features

Black Sabbath

As Earth they were going nowhere. Then they chanced on three notes once branded ‘the devil’s interval’, changed their name, and changed everything.

Iron Maiden

As the 1980s dawned, they were about to record their debut album. It was the start of a journey that would launch them into the stratosphere. But there were some massive hurdles to overcome first.

Metallica

From his stubborn individuality to his taste in music, Metallica’s late bass player Cliff Burton was a true one-off. This is his story.

Slayer

They’re one of thrash metal’s Big Four, and, more than 30 years on, their iconic Reign In Blood album stands as a benchmark for what heavy metal can and should be.

Rammstein

Over the past 25 years the German metallers have defied conventional wisdom and become superstars. Vorsprung durch technik? You betcha.

Plus...

The Ultimate Heavy Metal Playlist

As we celebrate the 50 years of heavy metal, here’s half a century’s worth of pioneering heavy music, from the classics to the contemporary hard-hitters.

Thunder

Danny Bowes and Luke Morley submit to The Classic Rock Interview. The frontman and guitarist talk about the past, the present and the future of their much-loved band.

Volbeat

Frontman Michael Poulsen can look back on a life of hard graft and triumph over adversity.

Robin Trower

In the 70s the guitarist made his classic album Bridge Of Sighs with Jim Dewar. Today he continues to head up his power trio and shows no sign of slowing down.

Kris Barras

He gave up cage fighting to become a rock star, Now, armed with a new album, he is making good on that promise.

What's on your FREE CD

Play It Loud

Turn it up and get down with this month’s selection of the finest new high-voltage rock’n’roll. Including Stone Rising, London Ghost, Cosmic Rover, Bandolero and more…

Regular Features

The Dirt

Nick Mason to receive top honour at the Prog Awards; Ozzy Osbourne writes songs for a new album, and releases a limited-edition box set of all 10 solo albums… Welcome back Korn, The Defiants and Samantha Fish… Say hello to The Black Hands and Bones UK… Say goodbye to DA Pennebaker, Nigel Benjamin, Ian Gibbons, Freddie Bannister, Neal Casal…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Ronnie Van Zant said that Free Bird had too many chords to write lyrics for, but it still became the band’s signature tune and a bona fide rock classic.

Q&A: Iggy Pop

The ‘Godfather Of Punk’ talks success, pride, playing shows, and his upcoming film appearance as a guts-eating zombie.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Whiskey Myers

The small-town Texans have taken their brand of southern rock storytelling across the globe, and even to prestige TV.

Record Store Challenge: Black Star Riders

We give Ricky Warwick and Scott Gorham £50 and take them vinyl shopping. Find out what they bought.

Reviews

New albums from The Darkness, Opeth, Iggy Pop, Alice Cooper, Beth Hart, Pixies, Danny Bryant, Korn, Michael Schenker Fest, The Defiants… Reissues from The Cult, Thunder, Wildhearts, Replacements, Humble Pie, Slade, Dinosaur Jr, Stray Cats… DVDs, films and books on Foo Fighters, Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Debbie Harry & Blondie, Elton John… Live reviews of Rammstein, Steelhouse Festival, Prophets Of Rage…

Buyer’s Guide: New Model Army

How to get the best from the Bradford band who’ve remained as uncompromising as they have unfashionable.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Hawklords, Walter Trout, Anathema, Psychedelic Furs and Anti-Nowhere League. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Mikael Åkerfeldt

The Opeth singer/guitarist on the special records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

Classic Rock 267 is available in UK newsagents now.