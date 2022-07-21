Get Back director Peter Jackson says there's a new Beatles film in the works

Film director Peter Jackson has revealed that there's another Beatles-related project on the horizon, following the Emmy-nominated documentary series The Beatles: Get Back which was released in November of last year.

In an interview with Deadline, the director said that he's in talks with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr about working together on a new film.

“I’m talking to The Beatles about another project, something very, very different than Get Back," says Jackson. "We’re seeing what the possibilities are, but it’s another project with them. It’s not really a documentary... and that’s all I can really say.

"We are never in a position where we have to do anything, but we’ve got a few things percolating," he adds.

Released in three parts, The Beatles: Get Back was a labour of love for the director, who spent several years painstakingly going through and digitally restoring hours of film shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969. The intimate footage shows the band working against a short deadline to record 14 new songs which would become their final studio album, Let It Be.

"In a way, my idea of heaven is to take footage from someone else, and Michael Lindsay-Hogg shot amazing footage," he explains. "It wasn’t as intense as making three Lord of the Rings back to back, but it was four years with a pandemic in the middle of it all."

A three-disc Blu-ray collector's set of The Beatles: Get Back (opens in new tab) was released on July 11. Watch the original trailer below: